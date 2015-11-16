Top Stories: Paris Attack Planners Identified; Obama On ISIS
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Paris Attacks Live Updates: French Authorities Identify Key Players.
-- Obama Defends U.S. Strategy Against ISIS.
And here are more early headlines:
Alabama Gov. Will Refuse Syrian Refugees. ( AL.com)
Louisiana Gov. Wants Information On Incoming Syrian Refugees. ( NOLA.com)
Michigan Gov. Doesn't Want Syrian Refugees. ( Detroit Free Press)
2 Mass Graves Found In Iraqi Area Liberated From ISIS. ( Los Angeles Times)
Report: U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon May Visit North Korea. ( Yonhap)
FBI Says Weapons Stolen From Mass. Army Reserve Depot. ( CBS)
Broncos' Manning Sets Passing Record, Then Benched After Interceptions. ( Washington Post)
How To See The Leonids Meteor Shower This Week. ( AccuWeather)
