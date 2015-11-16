Top Stories: Paris Attack Planners Identified; Obama On ISIS

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Paris Attacks Live Updates: French Authorities Identify Key Players.

-- Obama Defends U.S. Strategy Against ISIS.

And here are more early headlines:

Alabama Gov. Will Refuse Syrian Refugees. ( AL.com)

Louisiana Gov. Wants Information On Incoming Syrian Refugees. ( NOLA.com)

Michigan Gov. Doesn't Want Syrian Refugees. ( Detroit Free Press)

2 Mass Graves Found In Iraqi Area Liberated From ISIS. ( Los Angeles Times)

Report: U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon May Visit North Korea. ( Yonhap)

FBI Says Weapons Stolen From Mass. Army Reserve Depot. ( CBS)

Broncos' Manning Sets Passing Record, Then Benched After Interceptions. ( Washington Post)

How To See The Leonids Meteor Shower This Week. ( AccuWeather)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.