German Officials Evacuate Soccer Stadium, Investigate Terror Threats

Police and security officials in Hannover, Germany, evacuated a soccer stadium after they received what they’re calling “concrete” information about a bomb threat there. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been scheduled to watch the friendly match between Germany and the Netherlands. The game was canceled.

Top government in Germany had said they intended to attend the game to show that Germany wasn’t bowing to terrorism – this after the suicide bombing at a French soccer stadium during Friday’s attacks in and around Paris.

Reuters reporter Joseph Nasr is covering the threats in Germany. He joined Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan from Berlin with details.

Joseph Nasr, writer for Reuters, currently in Berlin.

