Islamic State Publishes Photo Of Bomb It Says Brought Down Russian Plane

In its monthly propaganda magazine, Dabiq, the Islamic State published what it says is a photo of the bomb that brought down a Russian airliner.

The picture calls the bomb — packed inside a soda can — an improvised explosive device.

From Cairo, NPR's Leila Fadel filed this report with our Newscast unit:

"The self-declared Islamic State's propaganda magazine also printed pictures of Russian passports of the alleged victims onboard, implying affiliates of the group got to the site of the crash before the Egyptian authorities last month.

"The magazine said the group targeted the passenger plane leaving the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in response to Russian airstrikes inside Syria.

"The Russians now say they have concrete evidence that the airliner, filled with Russian tourists, was caused by an explosive device. U.S. officials say there is a growing body of evidence that this is most likely the case. But Egypt has not publicly acknowledged the likelihood. It says the investigation is ongoing and there is still no evidence of criminal activity."

Speaking in Manila, President Obama blamed the Islamic State for bringing down the Russian airliner. He said the attack is making Russia more cooperative with the West in trying for a transition in Syria.

"For the last several weeks, Russia has been a constructive partner in Vienna in trying to create a political transition," Obama said. "There is obviously a catch, which is Moscow still is interested in keeping Assad in power; we do not believe that we can arrive at a political settlement so long as he remains president. But those differences have not prevented us from looking at how can we set up a cease-fire, how can we move forward on setting up a political transition period that could lead to new elections."

