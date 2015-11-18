Top Stories: Paris Police Raid Ends; Jindal Drops Presidential Bid
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Live Blog: Siege In Paris Ends, With At Least Two Dead, Seven Suspects Arrested.
-- Jindal Ends Presidential Campaign: 'This Is Not My Time'.
And here are more early headlines:
Minnesota Officials Decline To Release Videos Involving Fatal Police Shooting. ( Pioneer-Press)
Blizzard Warnings, Possible Tornadoes In Plains, Southern States. ()
Hate Crimes Against Muslims Increase In U.S. ( Newsweek)
Four Killed By Wildfires In Western Australia. ( ABC Online)
Ferguson, Missouri Chooses New City Manager. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
U.N. Denies Reports Secretary General Ban Will Visit North Korea. ( U.N.)
Court Suspends Hawaii Telescope On Disputed Land. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
