© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Press Club Fetches Millions With Sale Of Rockwell Painting

Published November 19, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
The winning bid at Christie's for "Norman Rockwell Visits a Country Editor" was $10.2 million. (press.org)
The winning bid at Christie's for "Norman Rockwell Visits a Country Editor" was $10.2 million. (press.org)

Christie’s auction house in New York is auctioning off some great American artworks today, including a Norman Rockwell painting that belonged to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. As the price of art soars, the press club was confident it would make millions off the sale. The winning bid: $10.2 million ($11.6 million with buyer’s premium).

NPR’s senior business editor Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss the club’s decision to send the painting to auction. Geewax is also a board member of the National Press Club, and believe it reflects the growing cost of insuring pieces of art like this and the need for non-profits to get creative about raising money.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.