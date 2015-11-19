© 2020 WFAE
New TV Drama 'The Art Of More' Gets Raves

Published November 19, 2015 at 1:45 PM EST
Christian Cooke, left, and Dennis Quaid in a scene from "The Art of More," a 10-episode series from the streaming video network Crackle, premiering on Thursday. (Philippe Bosse/Sony Pictures Television/AP)
Christian Cooke, left, and Dennis Quaid in a scene from "The Art of More," a 10-episode series from the streaming video network Crackle, premiering on Thursday. (Philippe Bosse/Sony Pictures Television/AP)

Pilot episodes often fall flat, but many TV critics are praising the new drama “The Art of More.” The show, which streams for free on Crackle.com, centers around a slimy group of wealthy art collectors and thieves who are driven by their individual ambitions and desires. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to explain why critics are so pleased with this show.

