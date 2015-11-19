Rival Arizona State Pulls Prank On University Of Arizona

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Students at the University of Arizona were startled by petitioners on campus. They collected signatures for Proposition 200, declaring the university was built on stolen land and should be returned to Mexico. The student newspaper was fooled by the petitioners - actually pranksters from rival Arizona State. For the record, one school is on land bought from Mexico and the other on land conquered from Mexico in the 1800s.