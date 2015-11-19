Top Stories: Latest On Paris Attacks; Jared Fogle Sentencing
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Architect Of Paris Attacks Was Killed In Raid.
-- Jared Fogle To Learn Sentence For Sex With Minors, Child Pornography.
And here are more early headlines:
Minneapolis Police Clash With Protesters Outside Precinct Station. ( Pioneer-Press)
Manila Police Use Water Cannon To Break Up Summit Protesters. ( Al Jazeera)
Scientists Find Bacteria Resistant To Antibiotic Of Last Resort. ( BBC)
Emergency Declared In Washington State After Strong Storm. ( Seattle Times)
Irish Visitor To Vegas Holds GoPro Camera The Wrong Way. ( Independent)
