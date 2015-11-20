Militants Attack Hotel In Mali, Hostages Freed

Militants armed with guns and grenades stormed a Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, the capital of Mali early Friday.

About 170 hostages were taken, including Americans and French citizens, although state officials say those hostages are no longer being held. At least 27 are dead, according to the United Nations Mission in Mali.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ofeibea Quist-Arcton of NPR for the latest.

Guest

Ofeibea Quist-Arcton, international correspondent for NPR, based in Dakar, Senegal.

