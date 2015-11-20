Top Stories: Hotel Attacked In Mali; Pollard Released From Prison
-- Radisson Hotel In Mali Attacked: Gunmen Take At Least 153 Hostages.
-- U.S. Releases Convicted Spy Jonathan Pollard After 30-Year Prison Term.
-- Third Body Found In Wednesday's Paris-Area Raid.
South Korea Accepts North Korea's Offer Of New Talks. ( CNN)
One New Case Of Ebola Reported In Liberia. ( AP)
Tens Of Thousands Still Lack Power After Washington State Storm. ( AP)
Suu Kyi Opens Post-Election Transition Talks In Myanmar. (
Guardian)
Portraits Of Black Harvard Law Professors Defaced.( Harvard Crimson)
Latin Grammy Winners Include LaFourcade And Guerra. ( Billboard)
New Zealand Takes First Vote On New Flag Design. ( Radio New Zealand)
