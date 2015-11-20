Top Stories: Hotel Attacked In Mali; Pollard Released From Prison

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Radisson Hotel In Mali Attacked: Gunmen Take At Least 153 Hostages.

-- U.S. Releases Convicted Spy Jonathan Pollard After 30-Year Prison Term.

-- Third Body Found In Wednesday's Paris-Area Raid.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korea Accepts North Korea's Offer Of New Talks. ( CNN)

One New Case Of Ebola Reported In Liberia. ( AP)

Tens Of Thousands Still Lack Power After Washington State Storm. ( AP)

Suu Kyi Opens Post-Election Transition Talks In Myanmar. ( Guardian)



Portraits Of Black Harvard Law Professors Defaced.( Harvard Crimson)

Latin Grammy Winners Include LaFourcade And Guerra. ( Billboard)

New Zealand Takes First Vote On New Flag Design. ( Radio New Zealand)

