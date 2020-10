A 7-year-old boy in Australia embodied the saying "the show must go on," before an Australian Baseball League game on Friday.

A complete pro, Ethan Hall sang the Australian national anthem without missing a beat and despite an unfortunately-timed case of the hiccups. At the end, though, the crowd gave him rousing applause to salute his dedication.

Just watch:

