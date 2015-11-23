Don't Let Your Thanksgiving Day Dinner Go Up In Smoke

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The shopping day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday. The holiday itself could be Blackened Thursday. The Massachusetts state fire marshal says Thanksgiving is the number-one day of the year for house fires. Cooking is the leading cause. The marshal put out safety tips that implied just how some fires start. Stay by your pan while frying. Use a timer. Keep kids 3 feet away. And when serving dinner, please don't put anything flammable by the candles. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.