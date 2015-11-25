2 Turkeys Doomed For Dinner Make A Thanksgiving Escape

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. Two turkeys doomed for dinner made a grand Thanksgiving escape. The crate the birds were in fell off a truck in Wisconsin, and the duo made a break for it. The cops couldn't catch them. A flock of wildlife activists did capture the birds. Turns out they're a rare breed called Blue Slate turkeys, so they'll spend Thanksgiving and the rest of their lives at a bird sanctuary. So there's lots to be thankful for.