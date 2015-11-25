A Look Behind The Proposed Sale Of A Seattle Public Radio Station To Its Competitor

When Seattle public radio news station KUOW announced recently that it would purchase Seattle’s other major public radio station KPLU, it was met with shock and anger by members of the KPLU advisory board. The board subsequently voted unanimously to oppose the sale of the radio station.

KUOW has said that it would change the format of KPLU from news and music to jazz and blues. NPR’s David Folkenflik tells Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan about the broadcast landscape behind the proposed purchase.



Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly called the proposed purchase of KPLU a proposed merger. We regret the error.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

