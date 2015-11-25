Flying For Thanksgiving? Distract Yourself With Mystery Of Airport Codes

Lynn Fisher and Nick Crohn, two web designers from the Phoenix area, love airport codes. They launched the website airportcod.es in March that links hundreds of those three-letter codes with a pretty picture and a brief story about the airport – enough to keep you busy while you’re waiting in line at one of those airports this week.

This story originally aired on April 1, 2015.

Reporter

Peter O’Dowd, assistant managing editor at Here & Now. He tweets @odowdpeter.

