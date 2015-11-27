Active Shooter Reported Near Planned Parenthood Clinic

Police say they are unsure about the location of a shooter in an attack near a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs that left three officers injured.

A witness says she heard as many as 20 shots in less than five minutes and saw an officer fall to the ground Friday during the shooting.

Denise Speller, manager of a nearby haircut salon, told The Gazette of Colorado Springs that she saw another officer kneel down to render aid to the officer who fell.

Commander Kirk Wilson told KKTV that two of the injured officers were evacuated and authorities were still trying to reach the third. He couldn’t immediately say how the officers were doing.

