Buyer's Remorse: How Stores Use Science To Get You To Buy

Have you ever opened your closet and wondered why you bought that hideous sweater? Well, it turns out that maybe you weren’t responsible. Instead, the culprit may be science.

In a new article in The Atlantic, Eleanor Smith delves into the science behind many purchases, looking at 13 different scientific studies that add up to big bucks for retailers, particularly during the holiday season.

She speaks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan about some of her most surprising findings: that customers are more likely to purchase goods from salespeople who treat them rudely; that customers are more likely to buy goods in the center of the shelf; and that popular music makes shoppers more impulsive.

Guest

Eleanor Smith, senior associate editor with The Atlantic.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.