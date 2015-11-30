© 2020 WFAE
Fight Over Bike Lane In D.C. Is About More Than Biking

Published November 30, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
The Washington Area Bicyclist Association says bike lanes are not a black vs. white issue. (Martin Di Caro/WAMU)
The number of people using bicycles to get to and from work has more than doubled since 2009. Take Washington D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. Recent census data show one out of every 10 work trips originating in Shaw is on a bicycle, leading to calls for better bike lanes there.

On the other hand, some historic African-American churches say the city’s proposals for a protected bike lane through Shaw could eliminate parking their congregants need. And as Martin Di Caro from Here & Now contributor WAMU reports, the controversy is touching on issues that have little to do with bike lanes.

