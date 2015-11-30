© 2020 WFAE
Small Gaming Company Strikes Gold During 1-Day Sale

Published November 30, 2015 at 7:03 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. This year more than ever, shoppers turned to the Internet for Black Friday deals. And Cards Against Humanity, a small gaming company with a big following, struck gold. In a one-day-only sale, online shoppers could buy absolutely nothing for $5. The company was upfront about the deal and still raked in $71,000 from people eager to own a piece of nothing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

