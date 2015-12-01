DJ Session: Broadway's Hamilton And Beyond

Marion Hodges of KCRW in Los Angeles shares a range of new music, including the “post-punk meets dance” sound of the band Pale Blue. She also calls attention to “The Schuyler Sisters,” off the soundtrack for Broadway’s production of “Hamilton.”

Hodges says the song shows the power of the female leads in the musical. “It turns into this very En Vogue, TLC, Destiny’s Child kind of thing,” she tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Leslie Odom, Jr., Original Broadway Cast of “ Hamilton“, “The Schuyler Sisters”

[Youtube]

The Clientele, “When She’s Tired of Dancing”

[Youtube]

Alice Cohen, “Backwards”

Daniel.T., “Akoussah”

[Youtube]

Pale Blue, “One Last Thing”

[Youtube]

Guest

Marion Hodges, DJ at KCRW in Los Angeles. She tweets @marionhodges.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.