Top Stories: NATO Asks Montenegro To Join; Tightening U.S. Visa Waivers
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Russia Bristles As NATO Invites Montenegro To Join Military Alliance.
-- Senators Move To Tighten Visa Waiver Program; Concede Issues Exist.
And here are more early headlines:
1st Baltimore Officer's Trial To Open Today In Gray Death. ( Baltimore Sun)
Suu Kyi Holds Talks With Top Myanmar General. ( Reuters)
Pakistan Executes 4 Over Horrific School Massacre. ( Guardian)
Floods In Southern India From Record Monsoons Trap Thousands. ( BBC)
Japanese Court Case Begins In Dispute Over U.S. Base On Okinawa. ( Kyodo)
NBA's Philadelphia 76ers Beat L.A. Lakers, End Record Setting Losing Streak. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)
Okla. Officer Moves Small Donkey To Safety In Cruiser. ( Norman Transcript)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.