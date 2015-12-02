Top Stories: NATO Asks Montenegro To Join; Tightening U.S. Visa Waivers

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Bristles As NATO Invites Montenegro To Join Military Alliance.

-- Senators Move To Tighten Visa Waiver Program; Concede Issues Exist.

And here are more early headlines:

1st Baltimore Officer's Trial To Open Today In Gray Death. ( Baltimore Sun)

Suu Kyi Holds Talks With Top Myanmar General. ( Reuters)

Pakistan Executes 4 Over Horrific School Massacre. ( Guardian)

Floods In Southern India From Record Monsoons Trap Thousands. ( BBC)

Japanese Court Case Begins In Dispute Over U.S. Base On Okinawa. ( Kyodo)

NBA's Philadelphia 76ers Beat L.A. Lakers, End Record Setting Losing Streak. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)

Okla. Officer Moves Small Donkey To Safety In Cruiser. ( Norman Transcript)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.