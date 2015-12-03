How To Prepare For Active Shooters In Schools And Workplaces

The mass shooting yesterday in San Bernardino, California turned our attention, again, to issues of public safety, causing many of us wonder what we would do if confronted by an active shooter at school, work or in a movie theater.

Lieutenant Joe Hendry is with the Kent State Police Department in Ohio, and is an intelligence liaison officer with Ohio Homeland Security. He’s also a national instructor with the ALICE (which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Training Institute. The institute trains personnel in schools and workplaces to plan for active shooter situations.

He joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the ALICE program, as well as how individuals can protect themselves and their colleagues when there is no official plan in place.

ALICE Training Institute: How to Respond to an Active Shooter Event

Guest

Joe Hendry, lieutenant with the Kent State Police Department, intelligence liaison officer with Ohio Homeland Security and a national instructor with ALICE Training Institute.

