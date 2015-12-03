© 2020 WFAE
PHOTOS: Scenes From San Bernardino, Calif.

By Dana Farrington
Ariel Zambelich
Published December 3, 2015 at 7:13 AM EST

At least 14 people are dead and 17 wounded after a shooting Wednesday morning in San Bernardino, Calif.

The violent day ended with a police chase and shootout and the deaths of two suspects: Syed Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, who were responsible for the attack at the Inland Regional Center, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

Follow the Two-Way blog for the latest information. Here are images of Wednesday's events:

A police helicopter hovers around the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif., the scene of a mass shooting on Wednesday.
Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A member of the San Manuel Fire Department takes the names of people being evacuated after the shooting.
Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Workers wait to be evacuated by bus as police search for suspects.
Rick Loomis / LA Times via Getty Images
Fourteen people were killed and 17 wounded in the shooting at the center, a not-for-profit serving disabled clients, officials said.
Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Several hundred people who were in the building where the shooting happened were taken to a safe location, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said in a news conference on Wednesday.
David McNew / Getty Images
A woman wipes her tears at a community center where family members gathered to pick up survivors.
Jae C. Hong / AP
The FBI also responded to the scene. Here, members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force stand outside a press conference about the shooting.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
Police draw guns on San Bernardino Avenue while chasing suspects in an SUV. Later, police said alleged shooters Syed Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, were killed in a shootout with police.
Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Police place a marker along East San Bernardino Avenue where a shootout occurred Wednesday.
Rick Loomis / LA Times via Getty Images
Authorities search for suspects in San Bernardino.
Chris Carlson / AP
Authorities told people in a San Bernardino neighborhood to stay indoors as they searched the area.
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/Getty Images
Police have not yet named a motive for the shooting or the identities of the victims.
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/Getty Images
