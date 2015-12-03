Top Stories: Latest On San Bernardino Shootings; New Highway Bill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- San Bernardino Shootings: What We Know, One Day After.

-- In The Highway Bill, Some Find Road To Riches, Others Hit A Pothole.

And here are more early headlines:

South African Court Changes Pistorius Conviction To Murder. ( AllAfrica.com)

At Least 2 More FIFA Officials Arrested In Switzerland. ( New York Times)

Deadly Flooding Devastates Southern India. ( BBC)

Texas Sues To Block Syrian Refugees From Entering. ( Dallas Morning News)

Trial Opens For Baltimore Police Officer In Gray Death. ( WBAL-TV)

Amid Tension, Turkish, Russian Ministers To Meet In Serbia. ( AP)

2 Killed In Tennessee Crash Of Army Helicopter. ( The Tennessean)

Space Probe Launched To Test Einstein Gravity Theory. ( Reuters)

Cards Criticizing Fat People Handed Out On London Tube. ( Guardian)

