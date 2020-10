Top Stories: November Jobless Rate Steady; Paris Café Reopens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Added 211,000 Jobs In November, Labor Department Says.

-- Café That Was Hit By Paris Terrorism Attack Reopens.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Passes 5 Year Transportation Bill. ( AP)

Senate Passes Bill Repealing Much Of Obamacare. ( The Hill)

Catastrophic Flooding In Southern India May Get Worse. ( AccuWeather)

Thai Police Searching For ISIS Militants Reportedly Targeting Russians. ( BBC)

China-Africa Economic Summit Leads To Several Billion Dollar Deals. ( VOA)

China To Install Circuit Breakers On Its Stock Markets. ( South China Morning Post)

Rock Musician Scott Weiland Of Stone Temple Pilots Is Dead. ( Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

How Much To Mail A Letter To Mars? British Postal Service Answers. ( Mirror)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.