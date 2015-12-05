Obama To Deliver Oval Office Address On San Bernardino, Terrorism

President Obama will deliver an Oval Office address on Sunday evening, discussing the San Bernardino attack and the broader issue of terrorism.

The mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif., which killed 14 people earlier this week, is currently being investigated by the FBI as an act of terror. The president will provide an update on the ongoing investigation, the White House says.

He will also discuss "the steps our government is taking to fulfill his highest priority: keeping the American people safe," according to a statement, as well as "the broader threat of terrorism, including the nature of the threat, how it has evolved, and how we will defeat it."

An address from the Oval Office carries strong symbolic weight.

Sunday's speech will be the third Oval Office address of Obama's presidency: he previously delivered speeches on the Deepwater Horizon Spill and the end of U.S. combat operations in Iraq.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.