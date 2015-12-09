36 First Responders Recall Horror In San Bernardino

Thirty-six of the 300 first responders who arrived at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernadino, California, on December 2 are speaking out about what they found at the scene. NPR correspondent John Burnett was at that conference, and speaks with Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt about what police and emergency responders said.

John Burnett, southwest correspondent at NPR. He tweets @radiobigtex.

