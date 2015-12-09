Bud Weisser Arrested At St. Louis Brewery

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The most famous wordplay on the word Budweiser belongs to George Thorogood.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I DRINK ALONE")

GEORGE THOROGOOD: (Singing) Every morning just before breakfast I don't want no coffee or tea. Just me and my good buddy Weiser, that's all I ever need 'cause I drink alone...

INSKEEP: But Thorogood now has a competitor. A man broke into the Budweiser brewery in St. Louis. Police say his name was Bud Weisser. He's been accused of trespassing. No word if Mr. Weisser was hoping to drink alone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.