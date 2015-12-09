© 2020 WFAE
In Miami, Missing Picasso Is Still Missing

Published December 9, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Picasso's missing “Visage aux Mains." (Art Miami via WLRN)
This year’s Miami Art Week festivities have just wrapped up and most events can boast record breaking attendance. But there was something missing – a work by Picasso that disappeared at the art fair last year: a silver plate called "Visage aux Mains" with an etching of a face and hands worth $85,000.

Art crimes make up a $6 billion industry worldwide and if stolen art doesn't turn up within the first six months, it could be a long, long time before it does. Wilson Sayre from Here & Now contributor network WLRN reports from Miami.

    Reporter

  • Wilson Sayre, reporter for WLRN in Miami. She tweets @WilsonSayre.

