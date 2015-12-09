Top Stories: France ID's 3rd Paris Attacker; Seoul Police Clash With Monks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- France Identifies Third Attacker In Theater Siege.
-- In Seoul, A Showdown Between Police And Buddhist Monks.
-- No Child Left Behind: An Obituary.
And here are more early headlines:
People Leave Syrian City Under Truce Between Government, Rebels. ( Reuters)
Chicago Mayor To Address City Council On Police Crisis. ( Chicago Tribune)
U.N. Genocide Specialist Warns Burundi Of Ethnic Conflict Risk. ( AP)
Venezuelan Opposition Clinches Supermajority In Parliamentary Vote. ( BBC)
Malaysia Searches For The Owner Of 3 Abandoned Jets. ( Malay Mail)
