Top Stories: France ID's 3rd Paris Attacker; Seoul Police Clash With Monks

By Korva Coleman
Published December 9, 2015 at 7:48 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- France Identifies Third Attacker In Theater Siege.

-- In Seoul, A Showdown Between Police And Buddhist Monks.

-- No Child Left Behind: An Obituary.

And here are more early headlines:

People Leave Syrian City Under Truce Between Government, Rebels. ( Reuters)

Chicago Mayor To Address City Council On Police Crisis. ( Chicago Tribune)

U.N. Genocide Specialist Warns Burundi Of Ethnic Conflict Risk. ( AP)

Venezuelan Opposition Clinches Supermajority In Parliamentary Vote. ( BBC)

Malaysia Searches For The Owner Of 3 Abandoned Jets. ( Malay Mail)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
