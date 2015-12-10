© 2020 WFAE
Netflix Leads Networks In Golden Globe Nominations

Published December 10, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
EVP of Television for Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman, Miss Golden Globe 2016 Corinne Foxx, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Lorenzo Soria and actress/director Angela Bassett speak onstage at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announcement at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 10, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
This morning, the Golden Globes rolled out this year’s nominees. Netflix garnered eight nominations, putting it ahead of all other networks. The film “Carol” earned five nominations, including Best Actress nominations for Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt to discuss what what this year’s nominations indicate about the ever-evolving television and film industry.

