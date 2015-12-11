DuPont, Dow Chemical Announce Merger Plans
The giant chemical companies Dow Chemical and DuPont have announced plans to merge. The resulting company could be worth about $130 billion. Wall Street Journal financial editor Dennis Berman joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to explain how the move shows us something about the bigger economy, and its possible national impact.
Guest
- Dennis Berman, financial editor at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @dkberman.
