Top Stories: Dow, DuPont To Merge; Airlines Ban Hoverboards
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- DuPont And Dow Agree On Terms For Huge Merger.
-- Hoverboards Put On No-Fly List, As Airlines Cite Fire Concerns.
And here are more early headlines:
Final Draft Of World Climate Agreement Expected Tomorrow. ( VOA)
House To Take Up Stopgap Government Funding Bill Today. ( L.A. Times)
Burundian Military Sites Attacked In Continuing Violence. ( Reuters)
Rain, Flooding, Mudslides Plague Pacific Northwest. ( Seattle Times)
More Rain Expected In Flooded Northern England. ( AccuWeather)
North And South Korea Hold High Level Talks At Border. ( AP)
Top Arkansas Court Halts Birth Certificate Order For Children Of Gay Couples. ( KUAR)
New Zealand Is Picking A New National Flag. ( Guardian)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.