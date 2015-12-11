Top Stories: Dow, DuPont To Merge; Airlines Ban Hoverboards

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- DuPont And Dow Agree On Terms For Huge Merger.

-- Hoverboards Put On No-Fly List, As Airlines Cite Fire Concerns.

Final Draft Of World Climate Agreement Expected Tomorrow. ( VOA)

House To Take Up Stopgap Government Funding Bill Today. ( L.A. Times)

Burundian Military Sites Attacked In Continuing Violence. ( Reuters)

Rain, Flooding, Mudslides Plague Pacific Northwest. ( Seattle Times)

More Rain Expected In Flooded Northern England. ( AccuWeather)

North And South Korea Hold High Level Talks At Border. ( AP)

Top Arkansas Court Halts Birth Certificate Order For Children Of Gay Couples. ( KUAR)

New Zealand Is Picking A New National Flag. ( Guardian)

