In Season 2, Fargo Is Still Fresh

“Fargo,” the FX show based on the Coen Brothers classic film, will air its second season finale tonight. The show has garnered acclaim from critics with a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans speaks with Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt about what made “Fargo” so successful and how different it is from the film from which it was derived.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

