In Season 2, Fargo Is Still Fresh

Published December 14, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
The season two finale of "Fargo" airs tonight on FX. (Facebook)
“Fargo,” the FX show based on the Coen Brothers classic film, will air its second season finale tonight. The show has garnered acclaim from critics with a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans speaks with Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt about what made “Fargo” so successful and how different it is from the film from which it was derived.

