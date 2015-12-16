© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Houston Man's Wedding Proposal Stops Traffic

Published December 16, 2015 at 7:09 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A Seattle startup's success rests on your failure. Swan Luv is offering $10,000 wedding loans free. But if you divorce, you'll be paying that money back pronto, with interest. And here's one couple who could use a wedding loan. Vidal Valladares owes $2,000 in fines after stopping traffic on Houston's I-45 freeway to propose. Honking drivers did not find it romantic. Lucky for him, his girlfriend did. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition