South Korean Team Building Exercise Puts Workers In Coffins

Published December 17, 2015 at 7:37 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Office work does have a reputation for being soul deadening. Now corporations in South Korea faced with high stress and low productivity can take employees through a deathly motivational exercise. Workers embrace photos of their younger, more hopeful selves as they step into coffins sealed for 10 minutes. It works, sort of. One worker's monotone takeaway - I hope to be more passionate in all the work I do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

