Winners And Losers In A $1.1 Trillion Spending Bill

On Thursday, the House plans to vote on a huge tax package, and then on Friday, vote for a $1.1 trillion omnibus spending bill. That appears to take the budget off the agenda until there is a new president.

Who are the winners and losers? NPR senior business editor Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt with details.

The losers include people who wanted meat labels, debt relief for Puerto Rico and restraints on new Department of Labor regulations involving financial advisors.

Winners are oil companies who will finally be free of a 40-year-old ban on exports. And horses. The bill contains language effectively stopping the slaughter of horses for consumption.

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

Eric Westervelt, correspondent for NPR and guest host for Here & Now. He tweets @Ericnpr.

