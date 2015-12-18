Season 5 Of 'Homeland' Echoes Recent Attacks

Season 5 of “Homeland” eerily echoes the topics that dominate today’s news: privacy of information, tensions between the U.S. and Russia, terrorist attacks in Europe, and more. The season finale of “Homeland” airs this Sunday, and fans will see whether or not the CIA and German intelligence can stop the threatened attack in Berlin by Muslim extremists.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that he thinks “Homeland” might be one of the most overlooked TV series rebounds in 2015.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.