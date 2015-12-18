Top Stories: U.N. Faulted In Abuse Cases; Mother Teresa May Soon Be A Saint

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Independent Panel Says U.N. Failed To Respond To Abuse Allegations.

-- Pope Francis Will Make Mother Teresa A Saint.

-- Curiouser And Curiouser: NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Piles Of Silica On Mars.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry Attends U.N. Meeting On Ending Syrian Civil War. ( AFP)

Democratic National Committee Sanctions Sanders For Infraction. ( CNN)

Philippines Typhoon Kills 41 While Rebels Attack Relief Convoy. ( Reuters)

U.N. Is Urging Human Rights Abuses Investigation In Burundi. ( New York Times)

U.N. Estimates More Than 60 Million Refugees Worldwide In 2015. ( UNHCR)

Beijing Again At Standstill Over 2nd Red Alert For Smog. ( Guardian)

33,000 Pipe Organ In Atlantic City Being Restored. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.