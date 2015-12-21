© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rwanda Votes To Lift Presidential Term Limits

Published December 21, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
Rwandan President Paul Kagame casts his ballot in Kigali on December 18 in a referendum to amend the constitution allowing him to rule until 2034. Long lines of Rwandans queued to vote, with few expecting the changes to be rejected. The proposed amendments have been denounced by Washington and Brussels as undermining democracy in the central African country. (Cyril Ndegeya/AFP/Getty Images)
Rwandan President Paul Kagame casts his ballot in Kigali on December 18 in a referendum to amend the constitution allowing him to rule until 2034. Long lines of Rwandans queued to vote, with few expecting the changes to be rejected. The proposed amendments have been denounced by Washington and Brussels as undermining democracy in the central African country. (Cyril Ndegeya/AFP/Getty Images)

Rwandans voted overwhelmingly to lift constitutional restrictions to allow President Paul Kagame to run for more terms in office. Rwanda’s political opposition criticized the referendum as undemocratic and the U.S., a key Rwandan ally, has opposed Kagame’s bid to stay in power.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Catherine Byaruhanga, a BBC reporter who covered Friday’s vote.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

  • Catherine Byaruhanga, reporter for the BBC. She tweets @cathkemi.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.