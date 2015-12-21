Rwanda Votes To Lift Presidential Term Limits

Rwandans voted overwhelmingly to lift constitutional restrictions to allow President Paul Kagame to run for more terms in office. Rwanda’s political opposition criticized the referendum as undemocratic and the U.S., a key Rwandan ally, has opposed Kagame’s bid to stay in power.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Catherine Byaruhanga, a BBC reporter who covered Friday’s vote.

Catherine Byaruhanga, reporter for the BBC. She tweets @cathkemi.

