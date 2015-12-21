© 2020 WFAE
Will Social Security Be Around When I Retire?

Published December 21, 2015 at 1:20 PM EST

The winter holidays can be a really tough on your wallet, so we thought we’d return to one of our popular personal finance interviews from 2015. It was with two experts: Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff, and PBS Newshour business and economics correspondent Paul Solman.

They wrote a book along with retirement expert Philip Moeller, called, “ Get What’s Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with the authors, who share advice from their book.

Editor’s Note: In the federal budget recently signed by President Obama, several changes were made to Social Security benefits that impacted the conversation we originally had with Kotlikoff and Solman. Most significantly, the legislation ended the popular “file-and-suspend” Social Security claiming strategy Kotlikoff and Solman recommended in their book. Read here for some more details. We’ve updated the audio on this post. 

