Donald Trump Slams Hillary Clinton Using Crude Slang Term

In a minute, we'll bring you a story about a formative time in the young life of Donald Trump, the billionaire real estate developer now leading the Republican presidential field. But first, Trump, who is known for his colorful language, said something about Hillary Clinton last night that can best be described as coarse. Consider that your warning. NPR's Tamara Keith reports.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Donald Trump thrives on free media. He hasn't run a single television ad, but every time he says something outlandish or offensive, he gets the kind of attention money can't buy. And last night, he did it again. Trump was talking about former secretary of state Hillary Clinton when he used a crude slang term involving male genitalia. He was describing her 2008 loss to President Obama.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: She was going beat - she was favored to win, and she got schlonged. She lost. I mean, she lost.

KEITH: After the event, Trump's account tweeted out, thank you Grand Rapids, Mich.; time to end political correctness and secure our homeland. This fight against what he sees as a PC culture run amok is a cornerstone of Trump's campaign and one of the things many of his supporters say they like about him. Clinton's campaign communications director tweeted that the campaign won't respond to Trump, but, quote, "everyone who understands the humiliation this degrading language inflicts on all women should #ImWithHer." Will any of this hurt Trump? The last six months are littered with pundits who predicted Trump's latest insult would be the final straw. He remains the GOP front-runner. Tamara Keith, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.