Nicolas Cage Returns Dinosaur Skull To Mongolia

Nicolas Cage once played a criminal who gives up his face. Well, now he's had to give up his skull. The actor bought a dinosaur skull in 2007 for a quarter million bucks, but Mongolia wants its skull back. It's the only place where remains of the Tyrannosaurus bataar have been found. Someone broke Mongolian law by removing this skull from the country, and it ended up at the gallery where Cage got it. The actor has not been accused of anything illegal, and he has willingly turned over the skull.