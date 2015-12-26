Fresh Air Weekend: Jennifer Lawrence; Tarantino's 'Hateful Eight'; 'Anomalisa'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Back On A Career-Changing 'Yes-Or-No Question':Lawrence got her big break as Katniss in the Hunger Games series. She says concerns about the price of fame made her hesitate before saying "yes" to the role. She's now starring in the drama Joy.

Tarantino Twists Tension And Grim Humor In 'The Hateful Eight':Seven mysterious men and one very mean woman take shelter outside a remote Wyoming outpost in Quentin Tarantino's new film. Reviewer Justin Chang calls The Hateful Eight a "fatalistic thriller."

Frame-By-Frame, Filmmakers Make The Mundane Miraculous In 'Anomalisa':Stop-motion "communicates fragility and humanity and brokenness," says Charlie Kaufman. He and co-director Duke Johnson explain how to make puppets look lifelike, whether walking or having sex.

