CDC: Progress And Challenges In 2015

The U.S. successfully helped lead global efforts to control the spread of Ebola, and adult cigarette smoking reached an all-time low. These are some of the strides the Centers for Disease Control made in 2015.

But there are many serious threats to American’s health as well, including drug overdoses, e-cigarette use among teens, and foodborne illnesses.

Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the CDC, tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about the challenges and achievements of the year and what lies ahead in 2016.

Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He tweets @DrFriedenCDC.

