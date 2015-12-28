© 2020 WFAE
Investor Hindsight: Lego Sets Are Better Than Gold

Published December 28, 2015 at 7:02 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Looking over investment opportunities since the millennium, some humble plastic building blocks have beat gold. The Telegraph reports that gold brought in an annual average return of nine and a half percent. Lego sets returned an average of 12 percent. The Lego set that shot up the most - a mint-condition model hotel called Cafe Corner would offer a return on investment of more than 2,000 percent. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition