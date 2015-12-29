© 2020 WFAE
2015 Was Fun, But Don't Expect Congress To Play So Nice Again

Published December 29, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST
The Capitol Christmas tree is shown lighted during a ceremony on the west front of the U.S. Capitol December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
With only a few days left on the calendar year for 2015, next year is already on the collective mind of Washington. It’s obviously a year that will feature a presidential election, but many races in the senate are going to be worth watching as well.

NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about 2016 government priorities and how those impending elections will play into Congress’ ability, or inability, to compromise and pass legislation.

  • Ailsa Chang, NPR's congressional correspondent. She tweets at @ailsachang.

