2015 Was Fun, But Don't Expect Congress To Play So Nice Again

With only a few days left on the calendar year for 2015, next year is already on the collective mind of Washington. It’s obviously a year that will feature a presidential election, but many races in the senate are going to be worth watching as well.

NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about 2016 government priorities and how those impending elections will play into Congress’ ability, or inability, to compromise and pass legislation.

Guest

Ailsa Chang, NPR's congressional correspondent. She tweets at @ailsachang.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.