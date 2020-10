It’s been a remarkable year for vehicle owners – hard for those with Volkswagen TDI diesel cars, but generally for drivers, increasingly easy at the pump. Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd looks back at the automotive highs and lows of 2015 with Patrick George, editor-in-chief of Jalopnik.

Guest

Patrick George, editor in chief of Jalopnik. He tweets @bypatrickgeorge.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.