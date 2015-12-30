© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Presidents Handle Their Last Year In Office

Published December 30, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST

During his end-of-the-year press conference, President Obama said he has some “unfinished business” to take care of during his final year in office.

That got us thinking: what have other presidents done in their “lame duck” years?  Here & Now’s Robin Young asks one of our favorite historians, Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.