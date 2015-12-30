How Presidents Handle Their Last Year In Office

During his end-of-the-year press conference, President Obama said he has some “unfinished business” to take care of during his final year in office.

That got us thinking: what have other presidents done in their “lame duck” years? Here & Now’s Robin Young asks one of our favorite historians, Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer.

Guest

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School. He tweets @julianzelizer.

