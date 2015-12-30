© 2020 WFAE
Rhode Island Barber To Retire At 90

Published December 30, 2015 at 7:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. After nearly seven decades of cutting hair, 90-year-old barber Tony Manzi is putting his clippers away. Manzi, known around Cranston, R.I., as Tony the Barber, is retiring tomorrow. He's seen it all in his shop, including his share of fad haircuts. He told The Providence Journal he's not impressed. And the bowl cuts that first appeared with the Beatles half a century ago, well, Manzi says, just about the ugliest thing ever. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition